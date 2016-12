Approximately 50 children still need to be adopted for the Nodaway County Adopt-a-Family Christmas program. So far this holiday season, 220 children from 102 families have been adopted.

Families, individuals and groups like these Maryville High School students can participate in the program sponsored by Community Services, Inc., Maryville. To adopt or give a donation, call Cathy Rybolt at 660.582.3113.