Charlene Louise Montgomery, 88, Minong, WI, died Sunday, November 27, 2016, at her home.

Funeral services were Saturday, December 3, at Solon Springs Funeral Home, Minong, with burial at Greenwood Cemetery, Minong.

Memorials may be made to New Hope Lutheran Church, Minong, WI, or the Minong Senior Center.

Online condolences may be left at bratley-nelsonchapels.com.

Arrangements were under the direction of Bratley-Nelson Chapels, Minong, WI.