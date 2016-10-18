The Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce will host the second annual Christmas parade on December 2.

The Chamber’s board is asking non-profit organizations to nominate a “Grinch” from their organization. It could be the director, an employee, board member, whomever the organization chooses.

Nominations will be collected until October 31 when the Chamber will randomly select five of them. Those five will be notified and their pictures will be put on jars in businesses around the community. Every $1 donated to a jar is equivalent to a vote for that nominee to become the Grinch of the Christmas parade.

The winning Grinch will receive all of the money collected in the voting process for the non-profit organization they represent.

All nominations can be sent to director@maryvillechamber.com or mailed to 408 North Market, Maryville, MO 64468.