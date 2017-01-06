Chad Chubick

Chad Andrew Chubick, 33, Maryville, died Tuesday, January 3, 2017, at KU Medical Center, Kansas City, KS.

Memorial services will be at 2 pm, Saturday, January 7 at the Bram-Danfelt Funeral Home, Maryville. No formal visitation is planned. Pastor Paul McKim will officiate.

Memorials may be made to the family to help with final expenses.

