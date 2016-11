On November 4, West Nodaway students supported Weston Carter and his coach, Colton Blay, as they ran a lap around the school during a pep rally sending them to state. Carter placed 121st at state in cross country. “I am very excited. It has been my goal since I was a freshman to make state,” Carter said. “All my hard work has paid off and I couldn’t be more excited.”

Elementary students rally Weston Carter as he runs a lap around the school before leaving for state competition.