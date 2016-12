Carolyn Ann Holtman, 67, Conception Jct., died Tuesday, December 6, 2016, at Mosaic Life Care, St. Joseph.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 am, Friday, December 9 at St. Columba Catholic Church, Conception Jct., with burial in St. Columba Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:30 to 8 pm, Thursday, December 8 at Price Funeral Home, Maryville.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Price Funeral Home, Maryville.