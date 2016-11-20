The Burlington Jct. City Council met November 9 to honor former citizen Brian McPherson.

McPherson’s family donated $950 to buy a new seesaw for Little People’s Park. McPherson researched the playground equipment and wanted to move forward with the project stating it was important to him.

The council approved the purchase of a plaque to be placed at Little People’s Park in honor of McPherson’s work and dedication to the community.

The council also conducted the following business:

• City maintenance will continue to change chlorine treatment locations from inside the plant to near the wells.

• Discussion was held about new park lighting to increase safety for truckers parking there.

• Council discussed a new ordinance pertaining to semi-trucks on city streets and semi-truck parking. Mayor Justin Plymell will bring an ordinance rough draft to the next meeting.

• New water meters have been ordered and maintenance staff is researching new lighting for the shop. Staff will bring estimates to the next meeting.

• Community Hospital-Fairfax will host an open house from 3 to 5 pm, Monday, November 21. The site will have a doctor available on Mondays and a nurse practitioner on Wednesdays and Fridays.