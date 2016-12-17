By Kathryn Rice

Bull’s Eye Trading has opened a new location at 1115 East First Street, Maryville, to expand the company’s operation beyond the original Bethany store.

The store specializes in guns, pawn and payday loans.

Owner Patrick Miller wanted to expand in the Northwest Missouri region. With the help of Northwest Missouri Enterprise Facilitation, Miller chose Maryville because of its population and need for the services his business offers. It also didn’t hurt that he had former staff attending Northwest Missouri State University. After choosing Maryville, it took six months for the store to open.

The main focus of the shop is guns. Stocking dealers include Ruger, Savage, Glock, Mossberg, Remington, Charter Arms, Springfield Armory, Smith and Wesson, SCCY, Hi-Point, Colt and Rock Island.

Customer convenience is paramount. If a desired gun is not in stock, the order can be filled from Bethany the next day or normally within four days if ordered from the distributor. With the purchase of a gun or scope, Bull’s Eye Trading will mount and bore sight the weapon.

The Bethany and Maryville stores have three different federal firearms licenses and the Bethany store has a special occupational tax class 3 license.

The store will pawn anything of value, however, furniture and exercise equipment are not accepted. Although Bull’s Eye specializes in firearms, other popular items for sale include musical equipment, mowers, air conditioners, jewelry and gold and silver coins. Pawns are for 31 days.

Payday loans are limited to the $500 state limit and are for 31 days.

Miller and his father-in-law opened the Bethany store in 2010 when Miller moved back to Bethany from Des Moines, IA, to raise his son. The two ran the operation by themselves for the first two years, then started hiring employees. This year saw a 2,000-square-foot addition to the Bethany store and the opening of the Maryville location.

“During the construction, everyone at city hall, which we came in contact with, was extremely helpful,” Miller said.

Since the opening of the store, Miller has met with all law local enforcement officers, including city, county and university officials.

“I’m looking forward to providing Maryville and the surrounding communities with the selection of large box stores, right here in their own hometown,” he said.

The store’s grand opening is planned for early February 2017.

Store hours are 10:30 am to 6 pm, Monday-Saturday. The shop is closed on Sundays. For more information, call 660.241.5013 or check Facebook at Bull’s Eye Trading.