Brian K. McPherson, 60, Burlington Jct., died Friday, October 21, 2016, at his home.

He was born June 26, 1956, to Alexander and Thelma Stafford McPherson in Jackson County.

Funeral services were Wednesday, October 25 at Burlington Jct. United Methodist Church, with burial in Ohio Cemetery, Burlington Jct.

Memorials may be made to the 140 Rescue Squad, 12360 185th Street Burlington Jct., MO 64428.

