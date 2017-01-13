A Nodaway County resident will spend seven years in prison for the 2014 death of a 10-month-old baby.

Nicholas “Nikki” L. Bradshaw, 27, Ravenwood, was sentenced by Presiding Judge Roger Prokes on January 12 in the Fourth Circuit Court.

Bradshaw pleaded guilty in November to Class C Felony Involuntary Manslaughter in the 1st Degree for recklessly causing the death of a 10-month-old baby from blunt force head trauma while he was the baby’s caretaker.

Bradshaw is presently in the Nodaway County jail where he awaits transport to the Missouri Department of Corrections.