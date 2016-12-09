Blue Willow Boutique opened in Maryville’s downtown area at 220 North Main Street.

Stephanie Campbell, originally from Kansas City, moved to Maryville in May of 2016. While shopping for a gift, she found herself wishing that Maryville had more shopping options and so decided to open a store.

“I wanted to invest in my community, in my home. I believe in small towns and the people in them,” Campbell said. “This is a cool town with a cool school. There is always a buzz going on downtown now.”

She wanted to be located in the downtown area and began looking for a location in September. She found and began remodeling the old bookstore and turned it around in six weeks to feature high-end boutique clothing and gifts at affordable prices.

All of the store fixtures are handcrafted, featuring industrial pipe, rustic barn wood and sliding barn doors, creating a warm, charming and inviting space.

The shop features apparel, home decor, jewelry, baby items, seasonal decor, gourmet snacks, body care products, kitchenware, stationary and more. Hours are Tuesday through Friday, 10 am to 6 pm.

“It has been everything I imagined and more. I feel the world is starting to move away from Wal-Mart and more to a small business mentality,” Campbell said.

Campbell continues to work in Kansas City as a Farm Bureau Agent. She earned her bachelor’s in accounting from Rockhurst, Kansas City, and her master’s in public administration at Kansas University.

“KU taught me so much about how to build a town,” Campbell said. “It’s where I learned the importance of a small town. I want to see a vibrant downtown in our future.”