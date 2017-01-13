Bolt joins the K9 unit as Jerik retires

Nodaway County Sheriff’s Department’s K9 Jerik has retired and the force recently welcomed a new K9 named Bolt to the team.

Jerik turned nine years old in October. His handler, Nodaway County Deputy Austin Hann, said he was starting to show his age. When the duo had long or strenuous days, Jerick would show signs of soreness and be unable to perform the tasks Hann asked him to do, so Hann recommended his retirement. The duo had decreased their work load and stepped back from school visits to accommodate Jerik.

“It was becoming hard on him. He was sore enough he couldn’t do the things required. I am thankful for the opportunity to work with a great dog like Jerik,” Hann said. “I am glad we get to offer him the opportunity to retire and to live life as a dog.”

Jerik is staying with Hann until a permanent home can be found for him. Because Jerik knows that when Hann puts on his uniform, it is time to go to work, it’s hard on him to see Hann leave with a different dog. This has prompted the sheriff’s office to look for a new home for him.

Sheriff Randy Strong wants to assure the public that the department has Jerik’s best interest at heart.

Hann’s new partner, Bolt, a German Shepherd, has been riding with Hann but will not be deployed until the pair complete their training.

Like Jerik, Bolt will be trained in narcotics searches. In addition, Bolt will be trained in criminal apprehension, something new to Nodaway County. Hann thinks the extra training will benefit the community.

Currently, if law enforcement officers are participating in a vehicle pursuit and the suspect jumps out of the vehicle and begins to run, officers must wait for a tracking K9 from a neighboring county to arrive at the scene. With Bolt’s training, there will be no need to wait. Bolt will be trained in tracking a suspect, resulting in their capture.

“I’m excited to take this next step with a new dog and take the K9 program in a new direction for Nodaway County,” Hann stated.

Hann and Bolt will attend the two-week K9 Working Dog International Training Program in Longford, KS, to complete their training.

According to Strong, the money to purchase Bolt came from the K9 fund and was not dependent on budget approval. Hann’s certification was up for renewal, allowing it to be combined with the training to decrease the department’s expenses.