Bobby Gale Wilson, 89, Albany, died Tuesday, December 13, 2016, at Northwest Medical Center, Albany.

Funeral services were Thursday, December 15 at the Roberson-Polley Chapel, Albany, with burial in the Grandview Cemetery,

Memorials may be made to AHS Alumni Association or the Lone Star Baptist Church in care of Roberson-Polley Chapel, 403 N. Hundley, Albany, MO 64402.

Online condolences may be left at robersonpolleychapel.com.

Arrangements were under the direction of Roberson-Polley Chapel, Albany.