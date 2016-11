US Senator Roy Blunt’s staff will host a mobile office from 3 to 4 pm, Thursday, November 3 at the Nodaway County Courthouse.

This mobile office will give local citizens an opportunity to ask questions and discuss concerns with Senator Blunt’s staff. To reach the senator’s office of constituent services, call 573.442.8151 or send a letter to 1001 Cherry Street, Suite 104, Columbia, MO 65201.