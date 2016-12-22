Jeff Blackford has been named Nodaway-Holt’s new superintendent.

He will take over the position on July 1, 2017, following the resignation of the current superintendent, Karma Coleman.

Blackford, originally from Hopkins, earned his specialist in education from Northwest Missouri State University in 2010 and earned his doctoral in education from the University of Missouri-Kansas City in 2016.

He began his teaching career at North Nodaway and gained administrative experience at Rock Port and Chilhowee.

Currently, he is in his fourth year as the superintendent at Rich Hill R-IV, Rich Hill.

“We are real excited to have him come to our district. He is very enthusiastic and very knowledgeable. He answered everything we threw at him and it was well stated. He is extremely good with finances and has done well at Rich Hill. We are conservative with our budget and it sounds like he will be compatible,” Nodaway-Holt School Board President Bob Saxton stated.

He has three children, Josh, who resides in California, Quent and spouse, Kari, and Natasha and fiancee, Jordan, all of Maryville. He has two grandchildren, Braxten and Ava.

“I am looking forward to the opportunity to work with the students, staff, board and community of Nodaway-Holt. I want to continue to move the district in the right direction and help take it to the next level,” Blackford stated.

Save

Save