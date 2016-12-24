During its regular meeting on December 14, the Burlington Jct. City Council discussed placing a question before voters on the April election ballot.

The question would pertain to a street and road tax to help fund street re-pavement projects. City officials discussed how a revenue increase would guarantee project completion and possibly accelerate the timeline, allowing all the streets to be paved faster than originally anticipated. No action was taken. The council will discuss the issue at its January meeting.

A letter has been sent to particular residents within city limits pertaining to a noise nuisance, specifically to construction occurring throughout the night and a go-cart being driven around town late at night.

Santa’s visit to the town was a success and drew a crowd.

The family of the late Brian McPherson purchased a lighted Santa Claus figure for the downtown area in honor of McPherson playing Santa for many years.

The local Christian, Methodist and Catholic churches combined resources and purchased a nativity set that is displayed on Main Street.

Currently, the city performs a weekly E. coli test on city water. Due to the amount of water processed, the weekly test will become a quarterly test, which will save the city money.

The council went into closed session to discuss personnel issues.