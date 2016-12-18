Ben’s Stockings brightens holidays
Dee Ann Heck, Holt County Toys for Tots, receives 60 stockings from Amber Lauritsen, Candy Martin, Marsha Martin and Carole Spalding, Ben’s Stockings of Hope board members.
Susan Randle, Spalding, Lauritsen and Martin show some of the 50 pillowcases that were donated to Rebecca Boone Elementary in Warrenton.
Ben’s Stockings of Hope is in the process of obtaining names of families and the elderly who need extra help this holiday season. For more information, email bensstockings@gmail.com or call 660.778.3245.
Volunteers gathered on November 13 to fill Ben’s Stockings of Hope. Volunteers were members of the Northwest Missouri State University Association of Computer Machinery-Women, Northwest Wesley Foundation, Amazonia United Methodist Church and the Ben’s Stockings of Hope board.
