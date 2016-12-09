Those interested in volunteering this holiday season may consider being a bell ringer for the Salvation Army.

For over 10 years, The Salvation Army unit in Nodaway County has worked in partnership with Community Services, Inc. to raise and distribute funds to local residents in need. The funds help with transportation, utility assistance, medication, housing, insurance and nutrition.

This year’s annual Christmas bell ringing campaign runs through December 24 with kettles at Wal-Mart and Hy-Vee, Maryville. Volunteers are needed on Fridays and Saturdays at Hy-Vee and Monday through Saturday at Wal-Mart.

There are counter kettles at Hy-Vee Gas, Nodaway Valley South Bank, Pagliai’s, Gray’s Restaurant and Pizza Ranch and contributions can also be made by check, payable to Nodaway County Salvation Army and sent to Community Services, Inc., PO Box 328, Maryville, MO 64468.

Those interested in volunteering can sign up online at signupgenius.com/go/70a0948afab29a13-20161 or by calling Community Services, Inc. at 660.582.3113.