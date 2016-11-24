After the Thanksgiving meal and shopping on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, kick off the holiday season by giving.

#GivingTuesday, the global day of giving, encourages individuals to get involved in their community and help others through the gift of time, donations, goods or voice.

There are several ways to give in Nodaway County.

SFH Foundation

The St. Francis Hospital Foundation is partnering with A&G Restaurant for the SOUPER Bonanza allowing the community to support the foundation and Northwest Missouri rural healthcare.

For every SOUPER Bonanza meal purchased from 11 am to 2 pm on Tuesday, November 29, A&G will donate $1 to the foundation.

Tri-C Partners/Conception Abbey

Tri-C Partners 4 Progress and Conception Abbey will combine efforts on #GivingTuesday for 10 local families who will be the recipients of this year’s collection.

Those interested in helping can visit conceptionabbey.org/givingtuesday to donate to the event or to view the adopted families’ requests.

From 6 to 8 pm, Tuesday, November 29 at St. Raphael Hall, individuals may celebrate #GivingTuesday by decorating trees for the adopted families, wrapping gifts, making ornaments and no-sew fleece blankets or writing cards to those who are alone or away from family this holiday season. Donations can also be dropped off at that time.

The Bennet Book, a card and gift shop, will be open and cookies and cocoa will be served.

More ways to give

In addition to the #GivingTuesday events, community members may volunteer as Salvation Army bell ringersstarting December 2, adopt a child or family through a local Angel Tree and donate to The Ministry Center.

Local non-profit organizations that accept donations of time and money include, but are not limited to:

• Churches;

• Service clubs like Lions, Eagles, Elks, Rotary and Today’s Civic Women;

• American Legions and auxiliaries and Veterans Of Foreign Wars;

• School booster clubs and foundations like Maryville R-II Educational Foundation, Northwest Foundation, Greater Southern Nodaway County Community Foundation and St. Francis Hospital Foundation;

• Maryville Downtown Improvement Organization, Maryville Friends Of The Park and Second Century Library Endowment Fund Corporation;

• Children And Family Center, Habitat for Humanity, Lettuce Dream, Lifeline, New Nodaway Humane Society, Nodaway Chorale, Nodaway Community Theater Company, Nodaway County Historical Society, Nodaway County Senior Center and United Way Of Nodaway County.