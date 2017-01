The Northwest Missouri Beebusters is hosting a beginning beekeeping class from 1 to 4 pm, Saturday, January 7 at Northwest Technical School, Maryville. The cost is $12. To register, call 660.582.8311, or for more information, email beebusters2012@gmail.com.

The monthly meeting for the Beebusters is from 7 to 9 pm, Monday, January 9 at the Nodaway County Administration Building.