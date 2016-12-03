The Northwest Missouri State University football team will host Ferris State on Saturday, December 10 at Bearcat Stadium in Maryville. The game will be the ninth home semifinal for the Bearcats and the 11th appearance all-time. Ferris State defeated Grand Valley State, 47-32. It will be the first all-time meeting between the two programs. Kickoff time for Saturday will be at 2:30 pm. The game will be broadcasted on ESPN3.com.

Tickets will go on sale beginning on Sunday, December 4, at 5:30 pm online here: http://nwmissouri.universitytickets.com/user_pages/event_listings.asp. You can also purchase tickets in person at the Student Services Center now located in Cashiering in the Administration Building beginning on Monday, December 5, starting at 8 am. Ticket prices are $15 for reserved seats for anyone ages 3 and up. Standing room only tickets are $10 and Northwest student tickets will be $5.

Season ticket holders will have until Tuesday, December 6, to secure their same seats (until 4 pm in person and 11 pm online Tuesday evening). Any unclaimed season ticket seats will be made available to the public beginning on Wednesday morning. Ticket locations that were not purchased as season tickets during the regular season will be available to the general public beginning on Sunday, December 4 at 5:30 pm. The Student Services Center now located in Cashiering in the Administration Building will be open until 4 pm each week day.

