The Bearcats are ranked #1 in the D2Football.com Top 25 Poll as they travel to Kansas City, KS, this week to take on the 3rd ranked North Alabama Lions for the NCAA Division II National Championship. This week’s proportional symbol map displays the Bearcats with the largest football and #25 Colorado Mesa with the smallest football. The Bearcats are working to stay at the center of the D2 football world seeking their 6th national title while Bearcat basketball is heading in the same direction.

The Bearcat men’s basketball team is sitting on top of the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) Rankings for the first time since January 13, 2004. This ranking comes in the same week that the Northwest football team is stilling atop the D2Football.com Top 25 Poll – and also playing for a national championship – the first time that has ever happened at the NCAA Division II level. The Bearcats are the only MIAA team in the Top 25.