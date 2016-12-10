For the second consecutive year, the Northwest Missouri State University football team will play for an NCAA Division II national championship at Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kan. The game will be at the home of Sporting Kansas City, one of the premier athletic facilities in the nation. Game time is scheduled for 3 p.m. CST on Saturday, Dec. 17, against North Alabama. Last season’s game set a national championship record with 16,181 fans in attendance.
All ticket sales will run exclusively through Ticketmaster.com or by calling Ticketmaster’s fan support phone line at 800.745.3000. Northwest will not sell any tickets on campus or via phone for the national championship game.
Northwest has received a limited block of tickets directly behind the team’s bench to be used for internal university needs, including the families of football coaches and student-athletes. Any remaining tickets in those seating areas will become available to the public on Wednesday, Dec. 14, at a time to be determined on Ticketmaster.
Northwest’s bench will be located on the west side (home sideline) for Saturday’s game. Ticket prices are $25 for adults, $15 for senior citizens and $10 for students and children. Children ages 2 and under are free and must be accompanied by a person with a valid ticket. Please note that a service fee is applied to all orders and there is no limit on the amount of tickets you can purchase. Follow the Ticketmaster link to purchase online or call 800.745.3000
The Ameritas Shield Club (on the home sideline) and the Boulevard Members Club (on the away sideline) are indoor viewing areas that require a separate ticket for admission. Those tickets are $20 each and are not valid for entry into the stadium and there is no reserved seating within this area.
The Northwest Alumni Association is organizing a fan bus that will depart from Maryville on the morning of Dec. 17 and return following the conclusion of the game. The cost is $55/person and includes a ride to the game with a drop-off at the main entrance, a ticket to the Alumni Association Bearcat Zone Tailgate Meal and a ride back to Maryville. Please note that this service does not include a game ticket. For further questions and/or sign-up details, please contact the Alumni Association at 660.562.1248.
For all Northwest information related to Saturday’s national championship game, visit www.nwmissouri.edu/
Facebook Comments