For the second consecutive year, the Northwest Missouri State University football team will play for an NCAA Division II national championship at Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kan. The game will be at the home of Sporting Kansas City, one of the premier athletic facilities in the nation. Game time is scheduled for 3 p.m. CST on Saturday, Dec. 17, against North Alabama. Last season’s game set a national championship record with 16,181 fans in attendance.

All ticket sales will run exclusively through Ticketmaster.com or by calling Ticketmaster’s fan support phone line at 800.745.3000. Northwest will not sell any tickets on campus or via phone for the national championship game.