Barbara Jayne Riley, 78, Ravenwood, died Saturday, December 10, 2016, in Maryville.

Funeral services were Wednesday, December 14 at St. Columba Catholic Church, Conception Jct, with burial in St. Columba Cemetery, Conception.

Memorials may be made to AseraCare Hospice, Savannah, or St. Columba Catholic Church Parish.

Online condolences may be left at bramfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements were under the direction of Bram-Danfelt Funeral Home, Maryville.