Justin Eiken holds new baby, Chloe, as Librarian Adrianna Bennett reads to her during Book Nibblers at the Maryville Public Library on January 5. Big brother Theodore listens as he sits on mom Robyn’s lap. This was Chloe’s first outing since her birth on December 31, 2016.

Book Nibblers is every Thursday, from 9:45 to 10:15 am, for ages birth to three years.