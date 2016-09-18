by Christina Rice

The book “Endless Love and Second Chances” tells the love story of Dixie Davis and her husband, Sammy Davis, a Medal of Honor recipient.

After they both lost their first spouses to cancer, the couple began corresponding and decided to meet at the Skidmore Freedom Fest where Sammy was the motivational speaker. The couple began dating and eventually married on the main stage at the 2005 Skidmore Freedom Fest.

The couple began traveling and speaking together. On tour, Sammy shares his war stories with uplifting and encouraging messages. After hearing their story, people began asking Dixie if the couple had a book. They didn’t, so she wrote one.

Dixie said she hopes to help those struggling and going through a hard time. She wants people to know they are not alone in their trials and that there is hope.

The book focuses on the couple’s life together, sharing stories about visiting wounded veterans and attending gala celebrations with celebrities. Dixie also writes about losing a spouse to cancer and how to overcome grief.

Dixie co-authored the book with her lifelong friend Sherry Maves. The duo completed the book in two years through phone calls and email.

“Endless Love and Second Chances,” as well as Sammy’s book about Vietnam. “You Don’t Lose ‘Til You Quit Trying,” can be purchased at amazon.com and the Nodaway News Leader.