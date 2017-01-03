Archie Foubert Gorman, 89, Skidmore, died Wednesday, December 28, 2016, at Missouri Veterans Home, Cameron.

Funeral services were Saturday, December 31 at Price Funeral Home, Maryville, with burial in Hillcrest Cemetery, Skidmore. Military services were held by James Edward Gray American Legion Post #100 and Missouri Military Honors.

Memorials may be made to Cameron Veteran’s Home, 1111 Euclid, Cameron, MO 64429.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.

Arrangements were under the direction of Price Funeral Home, Maryville.