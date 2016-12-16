Horace Mann students Kate Wright, Alex Rice, Elena Leonard, Hadley Cline, Taylor McDanel and Nathan Yocom perform with the Bearcat Choir during the annual holiday tree lighting at the Gaunt House on December 1. Members of Maryville High School’s Spectrum choir also performed and refreshments were served. Northwest President Dr. John Jasinski addressed the crowd urging attendees to remember those less fortunate this season. Citizens donated food to the campus Pay It Forward Fund and food pantry, which provides food and hygiene products to college students in need. “It’s a lot more than just one holiday or one religion, but rather a way to represent a season of kinship, of fellowship, generosity and especially unity among us all,” Jasinski said.