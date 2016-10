The annual Harvest Bean Soup Luncheon at the Nodaway County Historical Society Museum, Maryville. Stop by for bean soup, corn bread, relishes, apple desserts and beverages between 11 am and 1:30 pm, Saturday, October 15.

Tickets are $8 each, and can be purchased that day at the door. Take-out is also available.

The proceeds support the museum’s collections and operating expenses.