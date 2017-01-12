Annie Lane

Aaron and Angie Lane, Stanberry, announce the birth of a daughter, Annie Kay, born Saturday, December 24, 2016, at SSM Health St. Francis Hospital, Maryville.

She weighed seven pounds and two ounces and joins brothers, Cooper and Kyle.

Maternal grandparents are Tim and Judy Norris, Braddyville, IA.

Paternal grandparents are Scott and Marsha Lane, Clyde.

Maternal great-grandparents are Drexel and Donna Riley, Maryville, Jesse Norris, Elmo, and the late Juanita Norris.

Paternal great-grandparents are Helen Mattson, Conception Jct., Colleen Lane, Stanberry, and the late Ed Mattson and Eldon Lane.