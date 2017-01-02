Newly hired Nodaway County Sheriff’s Deputy Scott Wedlock met with members of the Nodaway County Ambulance Board during their regular meeting December 14.

Discussion was held pertaining expectations in the upcoming year, specifically what the ambulance district is anticipating and what issues are needed to be worked on. The current dispatching methods were an area of concern. Nodaway County ambulance staff stated the dispatchers do not always include enough information, which causes confusion.

One idea was the emergency medical dispatch training should be for all dispatchers. Currently, there are some dispatchers who have not gone through the training process.

There were questions raised about the feasibility of combining the three 911 centers in Nodaway County into one centralized location.

Currently there are 911 centers at Northwest Missouri State University Police Department, Maryville Public Safety and at the Nodaway County Sheriff’s Department.

Wedlock asked about the ambulance district’s radios, towers, pagers and other equipment used. It was brought to Wedlock’s attention that the Nodaway County Ambulance District is the only entity in the county has pays for dispatching services. Hopkins Rescue Squad reported that their radio has been repaired.

The power washer has been partially installed. St. Joseph Heating and Plumbing as well as Waldinger Corporation, St. Joseph, will be contacted for bids to install a natural gas line to the hot water heater.

The new ESO software allows for a clearing house to send out forms and Medicare and Medicaid billing. It was approved to use the company Zirmed, Louisville, KY, with a start up fee of $499 and a monthly fee of $174.

Some of the advantages to the software include a faster turnaround time on claims, money will arrive to the officer sooner, there will be a trace on all the claims sent and records are kept on file for seven years.

The ESO software system has gone live and calls are being entered for billing.

The EVOC, an emergency vehicle driving class, will now be a part of the emergency response member refresher course that all first responders take. There will be a waiver for those responders who do not want to drive an ambulance district vehicle.

It was approved to purchase new CPR manikins from the medical supply company, Channing Bete, South Deerfield, MA, for $1,036.14.

Save