Nodaway County Ambulance District board members discussed upcoming events and conducted the following business during the regular September 14 meeting:

•The annual docudrama, portraying a realistic car accident, will be October 14 for area schools. On October 7-9, MO HOPE, a realistic disaster training, will be held at Mozingo Lake Recreation Park.

•Personnel is identifying and adding dirt roads to the new mapping system.

•NW Audio, Maryville, is installing security cameras at the ambulance barn.

•The board approved moving $100,000 into the MO LAGER’s budget. MO LAGER is the retirement program adopted by the board in June.

•The current software company, used for billing and electronic patient reports, will not be updating its software causing the system to be non-compliant by the end of the year. The board accepted the $8,028.49 bid, with an annual fee of $11,194, from ESO, Omaha, NE, for updated compliant billing and reporting software.

•The board approved raising Worth County’s yearly billing services fee to $1,000.

•Life Line, Sumner, IA, was awarded the $159,937 bid for an engine remount on a type 1, 450 4×4 Ford chassis.

•A $7,363.45 powerwasher, including a hot water on-demand tank, water softener and installation fees, was purchased from Windtrax.

•The old Patient Assisted Transport van (PAT) was sold to Tri-State Ford and Lincoln, Maryville.

•PAT van usage is down six percent this year.

•The board approved the purchase of 24 tires from Wilmes Tire, Maryville. Total cost, including installation, is $3,932.88.

•Jubal Smith was given a $300 performance incentive and $320 longevity pay.