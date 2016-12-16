Nodaway Veterinary Clinic received the third annual 4-H Leader Legacy Award on December 4.

The award is sponsored by the Nodaway News Leader.

Nodaway Vet Clinic, under the direction of Joe Powell and his son, Ed, helps with 4-H livestock exhibitions, doing steer weigh-ins and nose prints every January. The clinic has a sheltered, warm area with chutes and scales for the activity.

Ed stated that the clinic does several things with county 4-H youth and FFA organizations. They serve as veterinarians for the Nodaway County Fair’s Youth Livestock Show each July and work with several youth equine events, shows and presentations.

The Powells have hosted job shadows with area youth exploring a veterinary science career; Powell staff enjoy clinic tours by young students and the clinic has hosted several interns.

“We’re extremely honored and proud to be a recipient,” Ed said. “We do it for a service because we feel we have an obligation to help the youth. It’s nice to have the youth support these organizations and we support them.

“It means a lot because this is a grassroots award. We are honored to receive and proud to serve the local youth. We hope that we help the local 4-H and FFA.

“Dad was very surprised and elated to receive the award,” Ed said.

Joe related several past incidents of his work with the 4-H livestock committee. One particular event dated back to when the county livestock show and sale were held on the FB Houghton farm west of Maryville. He smiled, remembering being the sole purchaser of all the animals that went through that sale.

Nodaway Veterinary Clinic, 23644 Business Highway 71, Maryville, will be in business for 52 years in May 2017. Besides veterinarians Joe and Ed, Dr. Brande Beyer works in the mixed-animal practice.

For more information, visit nodawayvet.com or call 660.582.2300.

