Streets around the square will be closed for the 21st annual Downtown Trick or Treat event from 5 to 7 pm, Thursday, October 27 in Maryville.

Just before 5 pm, the Maryville Street Department will block all four streets surrounding the Nodaway County Courthouse. Intersections and all other area streets will remain open.

The annual event is for costumed children, their parents and relatives and interested spectators. Seventy-one merchants, organizations and officials will hand out candy or other treats.

“We have set a new high with 72 participants in this year’s event,” Kathryn Rice, event coordinator, said. “It has become a Maryville tradition with everyone from the kids and parents to the downtown merchants and businesses looking forward to it each year.”

The Elks Lodge 760 on Main Street will provide free hot dogs and drinks and the Maryville DARE officer will be at Third and Main Streets with glow necklaces for trick or treaters.

Happy Garden, 514 North Main, Miles and Me Photography, 115 East Fourth Street, and Thrivent Financial, 111 East Jenkins, will have treats at new locations this year and The Student Body will take part in the event at 221 West Fourth Street.

Caitlin Dennis of 102 Valley Realty, Casey’s North, Christian Motorcycle Association-Crosswinds, Dog Grooming by Wendy Turner, Fitness Effect, Maryville Pride Lions, Nodaway County Health Center/Safety for Kids of Nodaway County, Northwest Greek Life and Randy Strong, candidate for Nodaway County Sheriff, will be on the south side of the courthouse with returning businesses Baker Chiropractic, Kawasaki Motors, Maryville Public Safety fire trucks and Tri-State Auto.

New downtown businesses participating are Brighton Wellness Spa, 111 East Jenkins, Encryption, 422 North Main, and Veronica Luke Tax and Accounting, 120 East Third Street.

First time participants not located downtown are Countryside Christian Church which will set up on East Fourth Street, the New Nodaway Human Society in front of Molly’s on North Market and Maryville Downtown Improvement Organization at the proposed park location at Main and West Third Streets.

Other participating businesses are A&G Restaurant, A Step Ahead Dance Company, Advantage Glass/Ceasefire Studios, American Electric, Bank Midwest, Big Birds Bait & Bows, Bittersweet Floral and Gifts, Carquest Auto Parts, Carson’s Sports Grille, Citizens Bank & Trust, City Hall, Cobbler Cottage, First Baptist Church, First Christian Church, First Presbyterian Church, First United Methodist Church, Hall Insurance, The Hub, J&L Heating and Cooling, Jackson Insurance, Jocks Nitch Sporting Goods, La Chic Salon & Spa, Maryville Daily Forum/The Post, Maryville Florists, Maryville Public Library, Midland Surveying/Nodaway County Abstract & Title Co., Miss Whitney’s Elite School of Dance, MU Extension Center-Nodaway County, Nodaway County Prosecutor Robert Rice, Nodaway County Public Administrator, Nodaway County Sheriff’s Office, Nodaway News Leader, Nodaway Valley Bank, Northwest Audio Visual, LLC, Northwest Missouri Regional Council of Governments, Rapid Elite, RE/Max Priority One, Simply Siam, US Bank and World Finance Corp.

Event flyers with a map may be picked up at these businesses and will be distributed at area schools.

“This is a safe and fun event for the whole family,” Rice said. “Parents and children are urged to keep a watchful eye on traffic when walking from place to place. The street closings will benefit safety around the square. So come out and have a good time.”