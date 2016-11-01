The St. Francis Hospital Foundation Board of Directors recently presented a $690,000 check to SSM Health St. Francis Hospital for technology purchases and equipment upgrades. Seven hospital departments benefited from the foundation’s funding.

The imaging department received $90,000 for equipment upgrades including the new 3D mammography unit. The advanced mammography technology is 40 percent better at detecting invasive tumors and avoids the false alarms of traditional screenings.

“We’ve seen an 80 percent reduction in women getting called back for additional scans,” Teresa Davison, St. Francis mammography technologist, said. “Avoiding those scary phone calls is so valuable to us and the care we want to provide to our patients.”

Over $32,000 went to the Laboratory department for equipment purchases including a new i-STAT hand-held blood analyzer. This will be used in the emergency department to immediately detect cardiac events.

Nursing services received $371,652 for a new 48-bed call light system. Patients may now sound their alarm with a specific need or request, allowing the caregiver to respond in a more timely manner.

The Obstetrics department received $18,119 for a birthing bed replacement. This is the first of three planned for replacement. The beds help alleviate back pain and facilitate labor.

The foundation gifted the Emergency department over $8,000 for a new triage recliner and stretcher.

The foundation also funded over $162,000 for new orthopedic surgical imaging equipment. The new Arthrex Synergy UHD4 system offers 4K imaging with the ability to personalize and caption images for patients.

“St. Francis is blessed to have the support of the St. Francis Hospital Foundation and all those who donate to the foundation,” Mike Baumgartner, SSM Health St. Francis Hospital president, said. “Our mission is truly enhanced by all those who support us.”